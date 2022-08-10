Dr. Ian Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Courtney Clinic ENT700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 278, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-5160
Courtney Clinic ENT2003 Kootenai Health Way Ste 278, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
That’s experience I’ve ever had with a doctor. He is awesome. Very happy with his personality and the outcome of my nose surgery.
About Dr. Ian Smith, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
