Overview

Dr. Ian Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lake City Community Hospital and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Smith works at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.