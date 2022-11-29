See All Family Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Ian Singer, DO

Family Medicine
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ian Singer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Singer works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gallagher Adultholy Cross Medical Grp
    1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 351-5838
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Anemia

Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bacterial Infections
Chronic Diabetes Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depression
Dermatological Disorders
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Erectile Dysfunction
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Nursing Home Care
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Kidney Stones
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Men's Sexual Health Management
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ian Singer, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • 3 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1689237919
Education & Certifications

  • Broward Health
  • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
  • University of Miami
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ian Singer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Singer works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Singer’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

