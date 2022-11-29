Dr. Ian Singer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Singer, DO
Overview
Dr. Ian Singer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Singer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gallagher Adultholy Cross Medical Grp1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 351-5838Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
The staff at Dr. Singer’s office were friendly and efficient. The check in process was easy and Hanni, his assistant, was so nice and happy to assist. Dr. Singer took his time listening to my concerns and getting to know me. I feel confident in Dr. Singer’s medical knowledge and his approach to helping me with my overall health and well being.
About Dr. Ian Singer, DO
- Family Medicine
- 3 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689237919
Education & Certifications
- Broward Health
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Miami
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.