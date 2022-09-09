Dr. Ian Santoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Santoro, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Santoro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Capital Cardiology Associates7 Southwoods Blvd Ste 4, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Has allowed me to live a totally normal Afib free life since having an ablation. Dr. Santoro's skill-set for catheter ablations is as good as they get. He is highly highly skilled -and that is all that matters if you need an ablation.
About Dr. Ian Santoro, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ OK
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santoro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santoro has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.