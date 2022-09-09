Overview

Dr. Ian Santoro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Santoro works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.