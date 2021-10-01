Dr. Ian Sando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Sando, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Sando, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery13450 N Meridian St Ste 145, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 338-8788
Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery8550 Naab Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional, listens to the patient and gives you good results. I'm a breast cancer patient and wanted an asthetic flat closure with no "dog ears." He listened, and I got the results that I wanted. I asked for Dr. Tara Spivey, and him to team up for my surgery and they did a great job.
About Dr. Ian Sando, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.