Dr. Ian Sando, MD

Breast Surgery
Overview

Dr. Ian Sando, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Sando works at Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    13450 N Meridian St Ste 145, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-8788
    Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    8550 Naab Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery
Wound Repair

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 01, 2021
    He is very professional, listens to the patient and gives you good results. I'm a breast cancer patient and wanted an asthetic flat closure with no "dog ears." He listened, and I got the results that I wanted. I asked for Dr. Tara Spivey, and him to team up for my surgery and they did a great job.
    Alicia Albert — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Ian Sando, MD

    Breast Surgery
    English
    1447579008
    Education & Certifications

    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Sando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sando has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sando has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.