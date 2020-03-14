Dr. Ian Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Ross, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Pasadena Office630 S Raymond Ave Unit 330, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-8194
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He operated on me when I was 14 back in 1998, would of been paralyzed without surgery. Just recently came across his card after all these years. Still able to run to this day, I could barley walk without falling before surgery. He removed a tumor from my spinal column in my neck that blocked off my spinal fluid, had no feeling of pain below my waist. He moved shortly after, wasn't ever able to thank him. So thanks, Dr. Ross.
About Dr. Ian Ross, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1003853730
Education & Certifications
- THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
