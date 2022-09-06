Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosbrugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Pavilion for Women2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 530, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Rosbrugh has been caring for my ongoing and complex gynecological problems, primarily pelvic floor issues, for some time now. He does double duty because my husband has been involved with each and every exam, procedure and follow-up. Dr. Rosbrugh not only accepts this "team approach", he welcomes it, with unfailing professionalism, patience and grace. He is simultaneously direct and kind. In short, I have never trusted any physician more than Dr. Rosbrugh and would highly recommend him to anyone, without hesitation.
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851456990
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
