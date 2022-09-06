See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Rosbrugh works at Meritas Health Pavilion for Women in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Pavilion for Women
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 530, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Doctor Rosbrugh has been caring for my ongoing and complex gynecological problems, primarily pelvic floor issues, for some time now. He does double duty because my husband has been involved with each and every exam, procedure and follow-up. Dr. Rosbrugh not only accepts this "team approach", he welcomes it, with unfailing professionalism, patience and grace. He is simultaneously direct and kind. In short, I have never trusted any physician more than Dr. Rosbrugh and would highly recommend him to anyone, without hesitation.
    Larisa Cassell — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD
    About Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD

    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1851456990
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosbrugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosbrugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosbrugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosbrugh works at Meritas Health Pavilion for Women in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rosbrugh’s profile.

    Dr. Rosbrugh has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosbrugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosbrugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosbrugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosbrugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosbrugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
