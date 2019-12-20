Dr. Ian Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Rabinowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Rabinowitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silver City, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gila Regional Medical Center1313 E 32nd St, Silver City, NM 88061 Directions (575) 538-4916
Univnm-univnm-unm Hsc Department of Medicine1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-4661
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has being seen by Dr. Rabinowitz for over 8 years. I believe that he is the best cancer doctor at UNM Cancer Center. He is amazing and we thank god the day that we met him. Because is Dr. Rabinowitz, my husband is alive and well. With the time that UNM allows the doctors, he is very detail and listens to issues and thinks of solutions right away. He is very organized and methodical and thinks about the patients' issues while he is not on duty, and he stays on top of new developments in oncology so that he can do a comprehensive job for his patients. I think that UNM leadership and process needs to rethink cramming patients onto all of the doctors' schedules.
About Dr. Ian Rabinowitz, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134140379
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
