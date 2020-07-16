Overview

Dr. Ian Purcell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Purcell works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.