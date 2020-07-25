Overview

Dr. Ian Power, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Power works at New Mexico Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.