Dr. Ian Power, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Power, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Power works at
Locations
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ian Power, MD is a excellent in his care for my knee. He has always been very compassionate to my fears in having surgery on my complete knee replacement. He has always answerd all my questions & told me call him if any problems could arise. I would recommend him to anyone that is in need of surgery.
About Dr. Ian Power, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1770858102
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clin-U Tenn
- University New Mexico Health Science Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Power has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Power accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Power has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Power works at
Dr. Power has seen patients for Knee Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Power on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Power. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Power.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Power, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Power appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.