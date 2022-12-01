Dr. Ian Paquette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paquette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Paquette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Paquette, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
University of Cincinnati Health General Surgery- Medical Arts Building222 Piedmont Ave Ste 7000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8787Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
UC Health Colorectal Surgery2123 Auburn Ave # 200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 929-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Paquette with his assistants, Crystal and Morgan, were incredible. They helped me deal with my high anxiety concerning the exam, listened patiently and explained everything in a way that was easy to understand. A very Good experience. Thank you.
About Dr. Ian Paquette, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356423859
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Dartmouth College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paquette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paquette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Paquette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paquette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.