Overview

Dr. Ian Nelson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Nelson works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.