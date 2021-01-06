Overview

Dr. Ian Mutchnick, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan.



Dr. Mutchnick works at Norton Children's Medical Group in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.