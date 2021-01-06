See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Ian Mutchnick, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ian Mutchnick, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan.

Dr. Mutchnick works at Norton Children's Medical Group in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norton Neuroscience Institute
    210 E Gray St Ste 1105, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1697

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari's Deformity
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Hydrocephalus
Chiari's Deformity
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Hydrocephalus
Cranial Trauma
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Spina Bifida
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Tear
Extradural Hemorrhage
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pituitary Tumor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis
Tuberous Sclerosis
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Mutchnick was great with my son. My sons shunt had failed and his brain was filled with fluid and he performed surgery on my son. I was very nervous as my son has another neuro surgeon and he had performed 6 other surgeries on him. So having someone new treat your child is a little scary. But Dr. Mutchnick understood that and he knew my sons case. He was very nice and straight forward with me and my husband and treated my son great. I guess it's safe to say I have 2 NS that I trust now.
    Stacey Portman — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Ian Mutchnick, MD

    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295954386
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • University of Michigan
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Mutchnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutchnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mutchnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mutchnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mutchnick works at Norton Children's Medical Group in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mutchnick’s profile.

    Dr. Mutchnick has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutchnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutchnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutchnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutchnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutchnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

