Dr. Ian Mutchnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Mutchnick, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan.
Locations
Norton Neuroscience Institute210 E Gray St Ste 1105, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-1697
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mutchnick was great with my son. My sons shunt had failed and his brain was filled with fluid and he performed surgery on my son. I was very nervous as my son has another neuro surgeon and he had performed 6 other surgeries on him. So having someone new treat your child is a little scary. But Dr. Mutchnick understood that and he knew my sons case. He was very nice and straight forward with me and my husband and treated my son great. I guess it's safe to say I have 2 NS that I trust now.
About Dr. Ian Mutchnick, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1295954386
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Mutchnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mutchnick has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutchnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutchnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutchnick.
