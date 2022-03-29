Dr. Ian Molk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Molk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Molk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Stony Brook Hosp
Dr. Molk works at
Locations
Ian J. Molk M.d. L.l.c4 Ethel Rd Ste 406A, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 287-1176
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Molk for about 20 years. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Ian Molk, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1073546636
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook Hosp
- SUNY Stony Brook Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molk works at
Dr. Molk has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Molk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molk.
