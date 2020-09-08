Dr. Ian Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Miller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Miller, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5442Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is skilled medically as well as incredible bedside manners. He is available to answer questions and to advise you on how to prepare for your loved one to return home from rehab. Not only does he have the ability to connect with his patients and earn their trust, he also connects with the family to support them understanding what is happening in their absence to be able to be there. It is very challenging with visitation being suspended during Covid. Dr. Miller returns phone calls promptly as well as reaches out to the family to keep them in the loop. I highly recommend Dr. Miller and I am so thankful was there to take care of my husband during this crisis. Dr. Miller will treat you like family. He is a very caring doctor who takes as much time as you need and ensures you understand the treatment and what happens next. You don’t find many doctors like him. Memorial is privileged to have this doctor on board.
About Dr. Ian Miller, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356700892
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Community Hospital- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Frequently Asked Questions
