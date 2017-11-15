See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ian McCutcheon, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ian McCutcheon, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 38 years of experience.

Dr. McCutcheon works at MD Anderson Cncr Ctr Brn & Spn in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD Anderson Cncr Ctr Brn & Spn
    1515 Holcombe Blvd Fl 7, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer

Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ian McCutcheon, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932295011
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian McCutcheon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCutcheon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCutcheon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCutcheon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCutcheon works at MD Anderson Cncr Ctr Brn & Spn in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. McCutcheon’s profile.

    Dr. McCutcheon has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCutcheon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCutcheon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCutcheon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCutcheon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCutcheon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

