Dr. Ian Marshall, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Marshall, MB BS is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Marshall works at
Locations
New Brunswick Office89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 497-2792
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marshall is the best endocrinologist we have seen around the region. His insights and diagnostics methods during our follow-ups are impeccable.
About Dr. Ian Marshall, MB BS
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396760450
Education & Certifications
- NY Presbyterian Hosp
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Schneider Childrens Hospital
- U Cape Town
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
