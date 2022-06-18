Dr. Ian Makey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Makey, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Makey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Makey works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makey?
Dr. Makey and his team are excellent. My thoracic tumor was completely removed with a clean follow on scan and negative margins. I was home in three days living on my own and fully recovered in a few weeks with no complications. His team was responsive and very helpful. It does not get better than this.
About Dr. Ian Makey, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043476948
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- Tulane
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Makey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Makey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makey works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Makey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.