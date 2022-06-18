See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ian Makey, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ian Makey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Makey works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 717-0207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paralyzed Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 18, 2022
Dr. Makey and his team are excellent. My thoracic tumor was completely removed with a clean follow on scan and negative margins. I was home in three days living on my own and fully recovered in a few weeks with no complications. His team was responsive and very helpful. It does not get better than this.
George — Jun 18, 2022
About Dr. Ian Makey, MD

  • Cardiothoracic Surgery
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1043476948
Education & Certifications

  • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
  • Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
  • Tulane
  • General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ian Makey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Makey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Makey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Makey works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Makey’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Makey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

