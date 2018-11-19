Dr. Ian Madom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Madom, MD
Dr. Ian Madom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Ortho Rhode Island - Wakefield1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island - Westerly268 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 777-7000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
- South County Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
After suffering with back pain in the lumbar region and associated leg pain decided to visit Dr. Madom at South County Orthopedics. After discussing surgical treatment for lumbar stenosis from L3-5, decided to go through with surgery for a L3-5 decompression with instrumented fusion and interbody fusion. Surgery took place in March 2018 and 8 months later I can report that I am now pain free. Thanks you to Dr. Madom and his staff at South County Orthopedics for taking such good care of me.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194942078
- University of Utah Spine Center - Spine Fellowship
- Brown University/ Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown University/Ri Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Madom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madom works at
Dr. Madom has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Madom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.