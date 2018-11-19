Overview

Dr. Ian Madom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Madom works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.