Dr. Ian Macqueen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Macqueen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Medical Center Gen Sgy1304 15th St Ste 102, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-4080
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ian Macqueen, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1134486244
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
