Dr. Ian Lonergan, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ian Lonergan, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.

Dr. Lonergan works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of Delaware P.A. in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of Delaware P.A.
    1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 656-0214
  2. 2
    Psych. Total Care LLC
    18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 210, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 645-3121
  3. 3
    Christiana Care Health Services Inc
    501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 656-0214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ian Lonergan, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1174795744
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Lonergan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonergan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lonergan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lonergan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lonergan has seen patients for Wound Repair, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lonergan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lonergan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonergan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lonergan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lonergan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

