Dr. Ian Lawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Lawson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from University of British Columbia and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Locations
MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Gig Harbor4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 255, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 459-6555
Mountain Orthopaedic Specialists Inc1550 S Union Ave Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery was a week ago today. Everything went exactly how he explained. I’m very happy with this procedure from start to finish.
About Dr. Ian Lawson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1275699563
Education & Certifications
- University of Western Ontario
- University of British Columbia
- University of British Columbia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
