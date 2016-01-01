Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ian Kwok, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Kwok, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kwok works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwok?
About Dr. Ian Kwok, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1477085082
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwok works at
Dr. Kwok has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.