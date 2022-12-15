Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinhen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Windsor, CT. They completed their residency with Jefferson Med Coll/Jefferson Hosp|U Conn/U Conn Hlth Ctr
Locations
MDVIP - Windsor, Connecticut74 Mack St Ste 1, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 370-3828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff. Easy scheduling. Very thorough checkup. Explains everything well and answers any questions I have had.
About Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med Coll/Jefferson Hosp|U Conn/U Conn Hlth Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Dr. Kleinhen works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinhen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinhen.
