Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Windsor, CT. They completed their residency with Jefferson Med Coll/Jefferson Hosp|U Conn/U Conn Hlth Ctr



Dr. Kleinhen works at MDVIP - Windsor, Connecticut in Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.