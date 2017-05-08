Dr. Ian Katznelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katznelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Katznelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Katznelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute - Grayslake, Pavilion C1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 185, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 535-7658
Northwestern Medicine Neurology Glenview Hospital2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7658
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
Northwestern Medicine Neurology- Lake Forest1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with the doctor Katznelson has been excellent. He is very thorough , detailed and committed to his patients. I will recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Ian Katznelson, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Washington University In St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology
