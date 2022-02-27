Dr. Ian Kaminsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Kaminsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Kaminsky, MD is an Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Kaminsky works at
Locations
Medical Imaging of Colorado10700 E Geddes Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 493-3345
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaminsky saved my family member by placing a stent and preventing brain function loss. He is a lifesaver!
About Dr. Ian Kaminsky, MD
- Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1316151913
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.