Dr. Ian Kaden, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (389)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Ian Kaden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.

Dr. Kaden works at Dynamic Foot & Ankle in Randolph, NJ with other offices in Millburn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    See Clear NJ
    121 Center Grove Rd, Randolph, NJ 07869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 328-6622
    See Clear NJ
    116 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 379-1840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackettstown Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
  • Saint Clare's Dover Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Stye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Stye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 389 ratings
    Patient Ratings (389)
    5 Star
    (366)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2022
    It was one of the best medical procedure that I have ever had. I would highly recommend Dr Kadan and his staff to anyone.
    Craig C. S. — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Ian Kaden, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1871560474
    Education & Certifications

    • U Mich Med Soc
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • North Shore University Hospital-Manhasset (New York)
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    • John's Hopkins U
