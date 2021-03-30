See All Spine Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Ian Johnson, MD

Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
3 (32)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ian Johnson, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Renaissance Surgery Center in Fresno, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renaissance Surgery Center
    2365 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 797-9100
  2. 2
    Brain & Spine Institute
    805 W Acequia Ave Ste 1A, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-2225
  3. 3
    Brain & Spine Institute
    1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ian Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
