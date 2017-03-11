Overview

Dr. Ian Joffe, MB CHB is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Joffe works at Penn Medicine Rheumatology in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.