Dr. Ian Joffe, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Joffe, MB CHB
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Joffe, MB CHB is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Joffe works at
Locations
-
1
Penn Medicine Rheumatology1865 Marlton Pike E Ste 260, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 216-0300
-
2
Lourdes Cardiology - Associated Cardiovascular Consultants1105 Laurel Oak Rd Ste 165, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-3600
-
3
Heart & Vascular Pavilion51 N 39th St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joffe?
I had not been to see Dr. Joffe in over 5 years. I called to make an appointment and they looked me up and I got an appointment the next day. Very friendly and courteous on the phone. I arrived to the office and EVERYONE from the receptionist to Jillian who took me to the exam room and measured my pressure etc was super friendly. Dr. Joffe is easy to talk to and makes the patient feel very comfortable. Checkout and scheduling my follow up was a breeze. Overall, a super experience.
About Dr. Ian Joffe, MB CHB
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891766622
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- U Cape Town
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joffe works at
Dr. Joffe has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.