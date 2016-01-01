Overview

Dr. Ian Holgado, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Holgado works at PentaHealth in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.