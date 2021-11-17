Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD
Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.
Baptist Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology793 Eastern Bypass Medical Park 3 Suite 201, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
- Baptist Health Richmond
He is extremely trustworthy and takes great care of his patients like they were his own family. He is very patient, takes his time with everyone and is very thorough. I highly recommend him
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Holbrook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
