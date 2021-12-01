See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Evans, GA
Dr. Ian Herskowitz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ian Herskowitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Herskowitz works at University Physicians - Endocrinology in Evans, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Physicians - Endocrinology
    4720 WASHINGTON RD, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 854-3410
  2. 2
    University Physicians - Endocrinology
    4321 University Pkwy Ste 101, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 774-7760
  3. 3
    University Physicians Endocrine
    1303 Dantignac St Ste 1200, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 774-7760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2021
    He is by far the best doctor ever. He treated me with respect and understood what I was saying. He ordered blood work up and I was able to get it done right at his office . This was yesterday and this am I received a phone call from his office telling me what to increase on meds etc. It’s so hard to find a doc that actually listens to people. His staff also are so sweet and caring. Even though his office is over an hour from me I will continue to go to him . Instead of having me come in to discuss the lab results they called me over the phone. Other docs in the past will always have me come in to get results. This showed me he is not out to have us make numerous appts for things. He could very well of had me come back in and charged my insurance company another office call but he didn’t. That proves to me he cares more about the people then making money on office visits . I highly recommend this doctor and his staff. They are all amazing .
    Margaret Hopper — Dec 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ian Herskowitz, MD
    About Dr. Ian Herskowitz, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    1295880680
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY/Buffalo Medical Dental Consortium
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
    • City College Of New York, Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education
