Overview

Dr. Ian Hersh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Hersh works at Resolute Pain Solutions in Hazlet, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.