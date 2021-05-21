See All Podiatric Surgeons in Hazlet, NJ
Dr. Ian Hersh, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ian Hersh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Hersh works at Resolute Pain Solutions in Hazlet, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ani Medical Group Hazlet
    1 Bethany Rd Ste 21, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 264-8282
  2. 2
    Ani Medical Old Bridge Office
    300 Perrine Rd Ste 315, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 264-8282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Limb Deformity Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    May 21, 2021
    Explains medical situations very well as well as he is reassurias putting a person at ease. Very careful and extremely cautious making sure patient is well prepared for any or all procedures.. Great doctor, I cannot praise this doctor high enough. Yes, he had to perform an amputation of my big toe but he did it with great care and professional reassurance . I highly recommend this doctor, they don’t come any better.
    About Dr. Ian Hersh, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578725230
    Education & Certifications

    • Aria Health System
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Franklin & Marshall College
