Dr. Ian Heger, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
Dr. Ian Heger, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from SUNY Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Heger works at Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B445, Dallas, TX 75230 (972) 645-9413

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Hydrocephalus
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Oct 16, 2021
    Dr. Heger is a miracle worker. He performed brain surgery on my daughter nearly 8 years ago. She is doing wonderfully due to his skill and expertise. Very kind hearted man too!
    About Dr. Ian Heger, MD

    Pediatric Neurosurgery
    English
    1801891411
    Education & Certifications

    Suny Downstate Medical Center
    SUNY Health Science Center
    SUNY Health Science Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Heger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heger works at Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Heger’s profile.

    Dr. Heger has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

