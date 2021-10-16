Dr. Ian Heger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Heger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Heger, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from SUNY Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Heger works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists7777 Forest Ln Ste B445, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 645-9413
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heger is a miracle worker. He performed brain surgery on my daughter nearly 8 years ago. She is doing wonderfully due to his skill and expertise. Very kind hearted man too!
About Dr. Ian Heger, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- English
- 1801891411
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
