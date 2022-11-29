Overview

Dr. Ian Grady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Grady works at North Valley Breast Clinic in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.