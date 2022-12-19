Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Goldman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
-
1
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
-
2
Arizona Center for Cancer Care9151 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 104, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 546-1400
-
3
NorthWest Urology Associates10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 317, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 546-1400
-
4
Northwest Urology Associates Plc.14674 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 210, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 546-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ian Goldman, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1255371357
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res University Hosps
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.