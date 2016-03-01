Dr. Ian Goldberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Goldberg, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Swedishamerican Heart Institute1340 Charles St Ste 300, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (815) 490-5888
Freeport Memorial Hospital1045 W Stephenson St, Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (815) 599-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Very caring and understanding of the situation. Incredible bedside manner
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.