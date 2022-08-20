Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Goldbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Victoria Gensemer MD, DPM8198 S Jog Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 736-4002
-
2
Victoria Gensemer MD, DPM16244 S Military Trl Ste 290, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-0033Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Boca Raton Podiatry Center2900 N Military Trl Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 499-2683Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This review is to Dr. Ian Goldbaum’s character. Our 15 year old grandson was struggling with a tie down device on a hot airport tarmac . Dr Goldblaum noticed Jameson struggling and came over to help. He stayed with Us until he freed all 3 devises. We were complete strangers, yet Dr G Took out his tools, rolled up his sleeves and helped us. This kind of behavior speaks volumes to character!! At our first sign of foot discomfort we will become patients. Thank you again Dr G for your help , kindness and enthusiasm towards strangers.
About Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407079874
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Western Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldbaum works at
Dr. Goldbaum has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.