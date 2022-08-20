Overview

Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Goldbaum works at Victoria Gensemer MD, DPM in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.