Dr. Ian Gao, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Gao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-6396
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Duncan115 Deacon Tiller Ct Ste 2, Duncan, SC 29334 Directions (864) 721-0025
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Greenville220 Roper Mountain Road Ext Ste B, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 582-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Patrick and I would recommend Dr. Gao to anyone needing a massive rotator cuff surgery. He completed my surgery with minimal pain after. Dr. Gao and his team of Physical therapists are great had me completely going again in 4.5 months.
About Dr. Ian Gao, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University
- Duke University, Pratt School Of Engineering
Dr. Gao speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
