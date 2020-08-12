See All Hematologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Ian Flinn, MD

Hematology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ian Flinn, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Flinn works at Tennessee Oncology PLLC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology PLLC
    250 25th Ave N Ste 412, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2020
    Dr. Ian Flinn is wonderful. I came to Sarah Cannon Cancer Center for a bone marrow transplant with Dr. Flinn (my Tennessee oncologist/hematologist). After harvesting my stem cells, but before my transplant, I relapsed. I have Diffuse B Cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma which is very aggressive. Dr. Flinn immediate got me on the path for a CAR T transplant (procedure) which is scheduled for next month. I feel very confident I am in the right hands with Dr. Flinn and we are going to kick this cancer's a**.
    Escapeartist — Aug 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ian Flinn, MD
    About Dr. Ian Flinn, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1417990367
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan
    • University of Michigan
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
