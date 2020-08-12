Dr. Ian Flinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Flinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Flinn, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Flinn works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Oncology PLLC250 25th Ave N Ste 412, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2435
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flinn?
Dr. Ian Flinn is wonderful. I came to Sarah Cannon Cancer Center for a bone marrow transplant with Dr. Flinn (my Tennessee oncologist/hematologist). After harvesting my stem cells, but before my transplant, I relapsed. I have Diffuse B Cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma which is very aggressive. Dr. Flinn immediate got me on the path for a CAR T transplant (procedure) which is scheduled for next month. I feel very confident I am in the right hands with Dr. Flinn and we are going to kick this cancer's a**.
About Dr. Ian Flinn, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1417990367
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flinn works at
Dr. Flinn has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.