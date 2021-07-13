Dr. Ian Fessler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Fessler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ian Fessler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Needham, MA.
Locations
Gillis Dental1211 Highland Ave, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 202-6366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The tooth removal was relatively quick and painless. )ffice staff was informative when questioned
About Dr. Ian Fessler, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1255511192
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fessler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fessler accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fessler.
