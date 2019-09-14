Dr. Ian Elliot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Elliot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Elliot, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Elliot works at
Locations
St Luke's Brain & Spine WellCare4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5495
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ian Elliot is a great physician and he really shows concern for his patients. I see him for my low thyroid and he always knows which medication to prescribe which works best for me. His patience with you is wonderful, gives you time to ask questions and to fully understand your diagnosis. His staff is very helpful & patient.
About Dr. Ian Elliot, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
