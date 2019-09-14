See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Ian Elliot, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ian Elliot, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Elliot works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Luke's Brain & Spine WellCare
    4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Treatment frequency



Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 14, 2019
    Sep 14, 2019
Dr. Ian Elliot is a great physician and he really shows concern for his patients. I see him for my low thyroid and he always knows which medication to prescribe which works best for me. His patience with you is wonderful, gives you time to ask questions and to fully understand your diagnosis. His staff is very helpful & patient.
    — Sep 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ian Elliot, MD
    About Dr. Ian Elliot, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649277328
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Elliot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Elliot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elliot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Elliot has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

