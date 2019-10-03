Overview

Dr. Ian Ebesugawa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.



Dr. Ebesugawa works at IAN S EBESUGAWA MD in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.