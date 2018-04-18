Dr. Ian Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Dunn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Limited To Official Federal Duties Only1000 N Lincoln Blvd Ste 4000, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4912
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Dunn and his team are incredible. He removed a tumor in my cerebellum and I am recovering well. Thank you Dr Nancy Lin and Dr Dunn and Ayal Aizer.
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
