Overview

Dr. Ian Dunn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Dunn works at OU Health Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.