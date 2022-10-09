See All Neurosurgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ian Dorward, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ian Dorward, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dorward works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 (314) 362-3275
  2
    Washington University
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 (314) 362-3577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 09, 2022
    I had scoliosis and didn’t even know it for most of my life, until adulthood when I was losing strength in my left leg and my spine was quickly losing height; my left shoulder angling down toward my left hip. The pain was incredible. I was becoming more and more disabled. Dr. Dorward and his team did a T10-S1 spinal fusion and reduction 7 months ago today. He told me during my consult, “there may be times you wish you hadn’t had this surgery.” Well I am nothing but grateful that I did have it. I am so thankful that someone could even fix what was wrong with my back. Dr. Dorward saved my life. Special mention to Joe Walsh, PA and Ashley, RN (both on Dr. Dorward’s team… and outstanding!). Joe did the most thorough work up. And I have received the best care and advice from both him & Ashley during my recovery time, which is ongoing for at least a full year.
    T.B. — Oct 09, 2022
    About Dr. Ian Dorward, MD

    Neurosurgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1841417896
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Barnes Jewish Hosp
    Washington Univ Sch of Med
    University of Colorado
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Dorward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorward works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dorward’s profile.

    Dr. Dorward has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

