Dr. Ian Dickey, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Dickey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University of British Columbia.
Dr. Dickey works at
Locations
Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System1700 Wheeling St, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 295-6264
OrthoONE at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 837-0072Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a previous doctor butcher my leg. Dr Dickey got me back walking with out crutches and helped restore some of my mobility. I will always be forever greatful. I wish Dr. Dickey would come back to Maine.
About Dr. Ian Dickey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1487625265
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of British Columbia
Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.
