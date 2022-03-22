Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Conde Pozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD
Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Pinecrest13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group15955 SW 96th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33196 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD
- Vascular Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, N.Y. – Vascular Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, N.Y.
- Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass.
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Conde Pozzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Del Conde Pozzi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Del Conde Pozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Conde Pozzi has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Conde Pozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Del Conde Pozzi speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Conde Pozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Conde Pozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.