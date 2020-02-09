Dr. Crain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ian Crain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Crain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 755 E McDowell Rd Fl 3, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3300
2
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
3
University Sports Medicine and Concussion Specialists1320 N 10th St Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-7285
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Crain was the first doctor in 6 months able to ask the right questions, give the right tests. The whole team have the experience to recognize symptoms, give the proper tests , and explain why I am experiencing the problems I have. Doctor’s not familiar with concussions made me feel like they were overwhelmed or did not believe me. Thus is the right place to be. Most doctors would not be able to understand the various symptoms. I had to get used to looks of sympathy or impatience. I feel now that I may recover or learn to deal with symptoms.
About Dr. Ian Crain, MD
Education & Certifications
