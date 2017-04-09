See All Pediatric Surgeons in Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Ian Cohen, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ian Cohen, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Pediatric Surgery in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Surgery
    300 2nd Ave # SW251, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9495
  2. 2
    Pediatric Surgery & Urology
    200 Wyckoff Rd Ste 4500, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ian Cohen, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 55 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073515524
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

