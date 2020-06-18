Dr. Ian Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Carroll, MD
Dr. Ian Carroll, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-6238
Hoover Pavilion - Neuromuscular Disorders Family Clinic211 Quarry Rd Fl 2, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-6469
- 3 430 Broadway St Rm 302, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 721-7278
- Stanford Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Thorough, compassionate and driven to achieve results, Dr. Carroll came highly recommended as a CSF leak expert via both patients and physicians. I’m lucky to have him as my physician.
About Dr. Ian Carroll, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922148931
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carroll speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
