Pain Medicine
Dr. Ian Carroll, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Carroll works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Stanford University Medical Center
    450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063
    Hoover Pavilion - Neuromuscular Disorders Family Clinic
    211 Quarry Rd Fl 2, Palo Alto, CA 94304
    430 Broadway St Rm 302, Redwood City, CA 94063

  Stanford Health Care

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Jun 18, 2020
    Thorough, compassionate and driven to achieve results, Dr. Carroll came highly recommended as a CSF leak expert via both patients and physicians. I'm lucky to have him as my physician.
    Pain Medicine
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1922148931
    COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Dr. Ian Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

